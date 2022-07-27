Dominant England continued their fine form as they beat Sweden 4-0 to enter the final of UEFA Women's Euro 2022 on Wednesday, July 27. Beth Mead, Lucy Bronze, Alessia Russo and Fran Kirby were the goalscorers as Sarina Wiegman's side cruised through to book a place in the final, which would be played on July 31. You can watch video highlights of the match here.

See Score:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)