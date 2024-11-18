The France National Football Team were the better side when they took on the Italy National Football Team for the second time in the UEFA Nations League 2024-25. In their first encounter in this Nations League edition, Italy secured an easy 3-1 win. But this time around things were completely different as Adrien Rabiot stepped up for France and went on to score a brace. Lucas Digne almost scored a free kick but instead, it was Guglielmo Vicario's won goal which secured goal number three for the Frenchmen. Andrea Cambiaso scored the only goal for Italy in the Nations League match. Coach Javier Aguirre Left Bloodied After Being Hit by Beer Can Thrown by Crowd Following Mexico's Defeat Against Honduras in CONCACAF Nations League 2024-25 (Watch Video).

Italy vs France Nations League 2024-25 Result

BUUUT ! On prend les mêmes et on recommence 😄



Coup franc tiré par Digne, sur la tête de... RABIOT 💥



🇮🇹1-3🇫🇷 | #ITAFRA | #FiersdetreBleus pic.twitter.com/87KpL8yi94— Equipe de France ⭐⭐ (@equipedefrance) November 17, 2024

