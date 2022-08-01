Chloe Kelly was jubilant and ecstatic after scoring the title-winning goal for England in the UEFA Women's Euro 2022 final against Germany on Sunday, July 31. Kelly scored in the extra-time to give England the advantage and eventually the win, after scores were levelled at 1-1. She took off her shirt and celebrated wildly with her teammates after winning the title for England. This was also Kelly's first international goal.

Chloe Kelly Takes Off Her Shirt To Celebrate Title-Winning Goal

'Her sports bra will go down in history!' Moment Chloe Kelly whipped off shirt after scoring winning goal for the Lionesses https://t.co/gMxUHPwQFd — Daily Mail Online (@MailOnline) August 1, 2022

