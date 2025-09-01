Dutch football Erik Ten Hag, who was appointed recently by Bayer Leverkusen as replacement of departing Xabi Alonso, was sacked after only two matchweeks of Bundesliga 2025-26. Leverkusen were a very successful side under Alonso and also won the Bundesliga title in 2023-24. Since Ten Hag's arrival this summer, they have lost most of their old core as they joined different clubs. Although Ten Hag was confident with the players in hand, he had a poor pre-season and the board's patience ran out after he secured only one point from two Bundesliga games. He was sacked on September 01 and was informed internally. Ten Hag previously worked in Manchester United but his most successful stint came with Ajax. Bayer Leverkusen Signs France Attacker Ben Seghir From Ligue 1 Side AS Monaco.

Erik Ten Hag Sacked By Bayer Leverkusen

