Erling Haaland scored a last-minute goal against Hoffenheim and helped Borussia Dortmund register a 3-2 win during Bundesliga 2021-22 match. Check out the goal highlights below:

Moments after it looked like Dortmund had conceded a goal that would force it to settle for a draw, Erling Haaland raced to the rescue with a dramatic winner (via @ESPNFC) pic.twitter.com/mtTt88Xlw1 — Planet Fútbol (@si_soccer) August 27, 2021

