Espanyol and Barcelona were involved in a drawn game which saw both the teams net two goals each. Pedri handed Barcelona an early lead in the second minute which was nullified by Sergi Darder in the 40th minute. Raul de Tomas then handed back the lead to Espanyol in the 64th minute. However, in the stoppage-time, Luuk de Jong netted an equaliser. You can watch video highlights of the match below:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)