Lionel Messi's Inter Miami Unveiling Ceremony, at the DRV PNK Stadium on Sunday, July 16 lived up to its brilliance and the Superstar Football player received a grand welcome to his new club. Messi, who is touted to be the 'Greatest footballer of All Time' by many football fanatics has signed a lucrative deal with Inter Miami and his contract runs till 2025. During the presentation ceremony, a fan brought a goat in honour of Messi and the video of the same is creating a lot of buzz on social media. Lionel Messi Reportedly Unfollows PSG on Instagram, Continues to Follow Barcelona

Fan Brings Goat to Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami Unveiling Ceremony

Somebody brought a goat to Messi’s Inter Miami presentation 😭 pic.twitter.com/iCk5g408n5 — R  (@Lionel30i) July 16, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)