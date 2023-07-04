India win the SAFF Championship 2023 title 5-4 in penalties and continue their unbeaten run as they defeat Kuwait in a closely fought encounter in the final. Kuwait opened the scoring after the Indian defence line switched off momentarily, but they came back strongly in the game through a goal of Lallianzuala Chhangte. The second half was competitive, but both teams failed to create significant chances. After the regulation time yielded no result, the match moved into extra time. India created several chances in extra time but again failed to score. Finally in the penalties, India manage to win the match riding on another heroic performance of Gurpreet Singh Sandhu.

India Win SAFF Championship 2023

