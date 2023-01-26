FC Goa will lock horns with East Bengal FC in the next fixture of the Indian Super League 2022-23 on Friday, January 26. The match will commence at 7:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Goa. FC Goa are coming into this match with a 3-1 victory over Kerala Blasters. Meanwhile, East Bengal suffered a 2-0 loss against Hyderabad FC. Star Sports Network have the broadcasting rights of the Indian Super League 2022-23 in India and they will provide a live telecast of this game. Meanwhile, if you want to watch the live streaming, you may tune into the Disney+ Hotstar app and website. Super Cup Returns After Four Years; Kerala To Host the Tournament in April.

FC Goa vs East Bengal FC On Star Sports Network

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)