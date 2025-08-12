The 92nd season of Primeira Liga has kicked off, and FC Porto, who finished third last season, has begun their new campaign with an easy win over Vitoria SC. Pepe opened the scoring for the home side in the Porto vs Vitoria clash at Estadio do Dragao. Porto found their score doubled by moments before the first-half conclusion thanks to a goal from Samu Aghehowa in the 32nd minute. Aghehowa made his presence felt in the second half as well, scoring his second to complete a brace, and hand Dragoes a 3-0 lead 10 minutes before the full-time whistle. Jorge Costa Dies: FC Porto's Director of Football and Former Mumbai City FC Head Coach Passes Away at 53.

FC Porto Start Season With Win

