In an action-packed clash, Feyenoord stun AC Milan in their UEFA Champions League 2024-25 Knockout Play-Off first-leg match at Rotterdam, clinching the contest 1-0 after a blunder from goalkeeper saw Igor Paixao score a goal for the Dutch side as early as the third minute. Despite firing their coach on Monday, under interim coach Pascal Bosschaart, the Rotterdam-based club kept attacking, which the Rossoneri overturned in the last 20 minutes of the clash but failed to score an equalizer. Celtic 1-2 Bayern Munich UEFA Champions League 2024-25: Michael Olise, Harry Kane Nets One Each As Vincent Kompany's Side Edge Past Scottish Premiership Leaders.

Feyenood Shocks AC Milan

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)