FIFA and the US Soccer have released official statements that condoled the sudden demise of American journalist Grant Wahl, at the FIFA World Cup 2022. The well-known journalist reportedly passed away while covering the Netherlands vs Argentina FIFA World Cup 2022 quarterfinal match at the Lusail Stadium in Qatar. "On behalf of FIFA and the football community, we express our sincerest condolences to his wife Céline, his family, and his friends at this most difficult time," a part of FIFA's statement read. Journalist Grant Wahl, Who Died While Covering Netherlands vs Argentina FIFA World Cup 2022 Match, Was Suffering From Bronchitis: Report

FIFA Condoles Grant Wahl's Demise:

FIFA President expresses condolences to family and friends of Grant Wahl pic.twitter.com/WoQJr5m9ja — FIFA Media (@fifamedia) December 10, 2022

US Soccer's Statement on Grant Wahl's Demise:

U.S. Soccer Statement On The Passing Of Grant Wahl: pic.twitter.com/CBp1mCK1mQ — U.S. Soccer (@ussoccer) December 10, 2022

