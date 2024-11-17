The Germany national football team delivered a clinical performance against the Bosnia and Herzegovina, national football team, defeating them by a seven-goal margin. Tim Kleindienst and Florian Writz scored two goals each while Jamal Musiala, Kai Havertz, and Leroy Sane added a goal each in a one-sided match. With the win, Germany tops Group C and advances to the next round of the UEFA Nations League 2024-25 competition. Spain, Portugal Confirm Quarterfinal Spots in UEFA Nations League 2024-25 With Wins Against Denmark and Poland Respectively.

Germany vs Bosnia and Herzegovina UEFA Nations League Score

