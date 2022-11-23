Germany players covered their mouths in their team photo ahead of their FIFA World Cup 2022 match against Japan, as a mark of protest against FIFA's ban on wearing the 'OneLove' armband. Germany skipper Manuel Neuer was stopped from wearing the armband ahead of the match after which, the players decided to cover their mouths. A team statement after this incident stated, "Together with other nations, we wanted our voice to be heard. It wasn’t about making a political statement – human rights are non-negotiable. That should be taken for granted, but it still isn’t the case. That’s why this message is so important to us. Denying us the armband is the same as denying us a voice. We stand by our position."

Germany Players Cover Their Mouths Ahead of Japan Game:

German players covered their mouths before their World Cup match in protest of a FIFA decision that kept their captain from wearing a rainbow armband. “It wasn’t about making a political statement — human rights are non-negotiable,” a team statement said.https://t.co/0jDDcTRHIP pic.twitter.com/0PUAUtv3tO — The New York Times (@nytimes) November 23, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)