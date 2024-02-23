A match between Goa and Kerala will be played as the ninth match of the Santosh Trophy 2023-24 final round. The game will commence at 07:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) at Golden Jubilee Outdoor Stadium in Yupia, Arunachal Pradesh. Unfortunately due to the absence of an official broadcaster fans won't be able to watch Santosh Trophy 2023-24 final round on any TV Channel. Fans can still watch the live streaming of Goa vs Kerala on the Arunachal Pradesh Football Association YouTube Channel for free. Fans can also watch the match live on the FIFA+ app. Santosh Trophy 2024: Delhi Miss Penalty Yet Snatch a Point From Defending Champions Karnataka.

Goa vs Kerala Live Streaming Details

We return to Group 🅰️ of the #SantoshTrophyFinals 🏆 today with 3️⃣ exciting games in Arunachal Pradesh!🏟️🙌



💻 Arunachal FA YouTube channel & Watch LIVE and FREE on FIFA+



Arunachal Pradesh 🆚 Services 👉🏻https://t.co/9z5kaDMBkR



Meghalaya 🆚 Assam 👉🏻 https://t.co/qdsOIK9dSC



Goa… pic.twitter.com/hY93mJ4gXC— Indian Football Team (@IndianFootball) February 23, 2024

