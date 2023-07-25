Even though the pre-season club friendly match against PSG ended in a 0-0 draw but Al-Nassr seems to be happy with the result after suffering two heavy defeats in their previous two games. Cristiano Ronaldo tried hard to help his team win the match but failed to feature in the scoresheet. Following a hard-fought 0-0 draw, the Al-Nassr striker took to Twitter and reacted on the match result. Taking to Twitter, Cristiano Ronaldo wrote, “Good performance against a strong team. Pre-season preparations continue !💪🏼 Fantastic welcome from the fans here in Japan”

Cristiano Ronaldo Reacts

Good performance against a strong team. Pre-season preparations continue !💪🏼 Fantastic welcome from the fans here in Japan 🇯🇵🙌🏼 pic.twitter.com/T9g1jzibp4 — Cristiano Ronaldo (@Cristiano) July 25, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)