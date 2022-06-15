Fans at the Salt Lake (VYBK) Stadium in Kolkata witnessed a historic game as India defeated Hong Kong in the AFC Asian Cup Qualifier match by 4-0. After the match, fans at the stadium sang Vande Mataram which created an euphoria. The Sunil Chhetri-led side also qualified for the AFC Asian Cup 2023.

