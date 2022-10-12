AC Milan will host Chelsea in a UEFA Champions League 2022-23 clash on Wednesday, October 12. The match would be played at the iconic San Siro and is slated to begin at 12:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time). Sony Ten 2 would be providing live telecast of the match. Fans can also watch live streaming of the game on the SonyLIV app and website.

AC Milan vs Chelsea Live Streaming and Telecast Details:

Midway into the #UCL Group Stages and the #GodsOfFootball have entertained us and how ✨ Which Matchday 4️⃣ fixture has got you excited❓🤩 Catch all the action of #ChampionsLeague from 10:15 PM onwards, ONLY on #SonySportsNetwork 📺🍿 pic.twitter.com/PdGjyTd9VF — Sony Sports Network (@SonySportsNetwk) October 11, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)