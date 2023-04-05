Cristiano Ronaldo will look to have his name on the scoresheet when Al-Nassr face Al-Adalah in the Saudi Pro League 2022-23 on Wednesday, April 5. The match will be played at the Prince Abdullah Bin Jalawi Stadium and it is slated to begin at 12:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time). Sony Sports Ten 2 will provide live telecast of this match for fans in India. Those interested in watching live streaming of this match, they can do so on the SonyLIV app and website but at the cost of a subscription fee. Jio users can watch this match on the JioTV app. Cristiano Ronaldo Thanks Al-Nassr FC and Teammates for Celebrating His Achievement of Becoming Most Capped Men's International Football Player.

Al-Adalah vs Al-Nassr Live Streaming and Telecast Details

