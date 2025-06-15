Al-Ahly will take on Inter Miami in the first match of the FIFA Club World Cup 2025 on Sunday, June 15. The Al-Ahly vs Inter Miami match is set to be played at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, Florida and it starts at 5:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time). Unfortunately, there will be no live telecast available of the FIFA Club World Cup 2025 in India due to the absence of an official broadcast partner. Fans in India, hence, will not be able to watch Al-Ahly vs Inter Miami live telecast on any TV channel. DAZN is the official streaming partner of the FIFA Club World Cup 2025 in India. Fans in India will be able to watch the Al-Ahly vs Inter Miami live streaming on the DAZN app and website. Can Lionel Messi and Inter Miami Really Spring Surprise at FIFA Club World Cup 2025?

Al-Ahly vs Inter Miami Live Streaming Online and Telecast Details

#FIFACWC 2025: Matchday one. 👊 — FIFA Club World Cup (@FIFACWC) June 14, 2025

