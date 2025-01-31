Defending league champions Al-Hilal will look to extend its lead in the current league standings as they take on struggling Al-Akhdoud next. The Al-Hilal vs Al-Akhdoud match will start at 08:45 PM Indian Standard Time (IST) on January 31 and will be played in the Kingdom arena. Sony Sports Network has broadcasting rights to the Saudi Pro League 2023-24 season. Fans can watch the Al-Hilal vs Al-Akhdoud Saudi Pro League 2024-25 Match on Sony Sports Network channels. There is another viewing option for the Al-Hilal vs Al-Akhdoud Saudi Pro League 2024-25 Match which is also available on online platforms. Fans can watch the match on the SonyLIV and FanCode App and Websites. Why Cristiano Ronaldo Paints His Toenails? Know Truth Behind Al-Nassr Star's Viral Picture.

Al-Hilal vs Al-Akhdoud Saudi Pro League 2024–25 Live

First game of #RSL second round ⚽️⏳ 𝐖𝐞 𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐲 💙 pic.twitter.com/xDB7k8ue4Y — AlHilal Saudi Club (@Alhilal_EN) January 31, 2025

