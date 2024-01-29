The Riyadh Season Cup 2024 is on its way and the first match of the friendly cup will be Al-Hilal vs Inter Miami. The match between Al-Hilal vs Inter Miami will be played at Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia and has a scheduled start time of 11:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). There is no official TV telecast partner for the Riyadh Season Cup 2024 in India. Fans can watch Al-Hilal vs Inter Miami football match live streaming online. Apple TV+ will provide the live streaming of the Al-Hilal vs Inter Miami Riyadh Season Cup 2024 match in India. Users will have to pay the subscription fee to watch the live streaming online. Riyadh Season Cup 2024: Lionel Messi, Inter Miami To Play World Preseason Tour in Saudi Arabia.

Al-Hilal vs Inter Miami

