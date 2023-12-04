The AFC Champions League 2023-24 group stage match between Al-Hilal and Nassaji Mazandaran will be played at Prince Faisal Bin Fahd Stadium, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on Monday, December 4. The clash has a start time of 9:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). The live telecast of the Al-Hilal vs Nassaji Mazandaran football match in the AFC Champions League 2023-24 will be available for live telecast in India on Viacom18 Network. Fans hence will be able to watch this match live on their TV sets in India on Sports18 1 SD/HD channels. Fans can tune into the FanCode app and website to watch the live streaming online of the Al-Hilal vs Nassaji Mazandaran match. However, it will be available for pass holders only. The streaming of the match is also likely to be available on JioTV. Cristiano Ronaldo Blows Kisses to Fans Chanting Lionel Messi’s Name During Al-Hilal vs Al-Nassr Match in Saudi Pro League 2023–24, Video Goes Viral!

Al-Hilal vs Nassaji Mazandaran, AFC Champions League 2023–24 Live Streaming and Telecast Details

✨ MATCHDAY ✨ Can Al Hilal make it 5 wins in 6, or will Nassaji spoil their undefeated record? 🇸🇦 Al Hilal 🆚 Nassaji 🇮🇷 ⏰ Prince Faisal Bin Fahd Stadium 🏟️ 19:00 Watch Live 📺 https://t.co/sMjqIhGRzh #ACL | #HILvNSJ pic.twitter.com/kcPQywAakS — #ACL (@TheAFCCL) December 4, 2023

