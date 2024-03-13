Al-Ittihad are all set to take up Saudi Pro League giants Al-Hilal in the quarter-final leg 2 of the AFC Champions League 2024. The match will be played at the King Abdullah Sports City in Jeddah and is scheduled to start from 12:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time). The Al-Ittihad vs Al Hilal AFC Champions League quarter-final leg 2 match is likely to be avaialble on the Sports18 1 SD/HD channels. Football fans in India can also tune into the FanCode app and website to watch the live streaming of the match with a premium subscription. Video of 36-Year-Old Lionel Messi Dribbling Past Al-Hilal Players in Riyadh Season Cup 2024 Match Goes Viral

Al Ittihad vs Al-Hilal Live

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)