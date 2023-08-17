The Saudi Pro League 2023-24 with it's new stars have commenced from August 11. In the upcoming match, Al-Ahli is set to clash with Al-Khaleej at the Prince Mohammed Bin Fahd Stadium, Dammam, Saudi Arabia. The match has a scheduled start time of 11:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Sony Sports Network has the broadcast rights of the Saudi Pro League 2023-24. It is likely that the game will be broadcasted live on Sony Sports Network channels. Else, the fans will also get the live streaming of the match available on SonyLiv app and website with a subscription.

Al-Khaleej vs Al-Ahli Saudi Pro League 2023-24 Live Streaming

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)