Al-Nassr will host UAE-based team Al-Ain for the AFC Champions League 2023-24 quarterfinal match second leg. Al-Ain has a 1-0 advantage going into the match, while Al-Nassr needs to win the match with a minimum scoreline of 2-0 or more to avoid a penalty shootout or exit from the tournament. The exciting match will be played at 00:30 AM on March 12, 2024, Indian Standard Time (IST)Sports 18 Network has broadcasting rights to the Saudi Pro League 2023-24 season. Fans can watch Al-Shabab vs Al-Nassr AFC Champions League 2023-24. Fans can watch Al-Nassr vs Al-Ain Match on Sports 18 Network channels. Al-Nassr vs Al-Ain AFC Champions League 2023-24 match is also available on the FanCode App and Websites. Why Cristiano Ronaldo Paints His Toenails? Know Truth Behind Al-Nassr Star's Viral Picture.

Al-Nassr vs Al-Ain AFC Champions League 2023–24

✨ 𝐌𝐀𝐓𝐂𝐇𝐃𝐀𝐘 ✨ 🇸🇦 Al Nassr 🆚 Al Ain 🇦🇪 Can Al Nassr find a way back into this tie, or will Al Ain prove too strong? Watch Live 📺 https://t.co/sMjqIhGRzh#ACL | #NSRvAIN pic.twitter.com/jXib0mMevM — #ACL (@TheAFCCL) March 11, 2024

