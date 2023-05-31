In the last match of their campaign in the Saudi Pro League 2022-23, Al-Nassr will be taking on Al-Fateh scheduled on Wednesday, May 31. The game will begin at 11:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time) at Al Awal Park at King Saud University, Riyadh. Sony Sports Network are the official broadcaster of the Saudi Pro League 2022-23 in India. Although the live telecast of this match won't be available on the Sony Sports Network channels because of other commitments. Fans will be able to watch the live streaming of the Al-Nassr vs Al-Fateh match on the SonyLiv app and website.

Al-Nassr vs Al-Fateh, Saudi Pro League 2022–23 Live Streaming and Telecast Details

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)