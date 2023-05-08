Cristiano Ronaldo will look to get his name on the scoresheet once again when his Al-Nassr side takes on Al-Khaleej in Saudi Pro League 2022-23 on Monday, May 8. The match, which will be played at the KSU Stadium and it will start at 9:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Sony Sports Ten 2/HD will provide live telecast of this match. Fans can also watch live streaming of this match on the SonyLIV app and website. Lionel Messi Returns to PSG Training After Issuing Apology for 'Unauthorised' Saudi Arabia Trip.

Al-Nassr vs Al-Khaleej Live Streaming and Telecast Detaiks

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)