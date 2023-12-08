Al-Nassr will face Al-Riyadh in the Saudi Pro League 2023-24 on Friday, December 8. The Al-Nassr vs Al-Riyadh match will be played at the Al Awal Park at King Saud University, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia and it starts at 11:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Sony Sports Network are the official broadcaster of the Saudi Pro League 2023-24 in India. Hence fans in India can watch live telecast of Al-Nassr vs Al-Riyadh on the Sony Sports Network TV channels. Fans will be able to watch the live streaming of the Al-Nassr vs Al-Riyadh match on the SonyLiv app and website. Manchester United Star Casemiro Set to Join Al-Nassr, Cristiano Ronaldo Reportedly Convinced Former Real Madrid Teammate to Sign For Saudi Arabian Club.

Al-Nassr vs Al-Riyadh Saudi Pro League 2023-24 Live Streaming and Telecast Details

