After scoring four goals in the previous game, Cristiano Ronaldo is pumped up to score more as Al-Nassr take on Al-Taawoun in the Saudi Pro League. The Al-Nassr vs Al-Taawoun Saudi Pro League 2022-23 match will be played at Mrsool Park in Riyadh. The game will be held on February 17, 2023 (Thursday) and the match is scheduled to begin at 08:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Sony Sports Network have the broadcast rights of the Saudi Pro League 2022-23 in India. Unfortunately, they won't provide the live telecast of the game due to other commitments. Although, SonyLIV, the official OTT platform for Sony Network, will provide live streaming of this contest.

Al-Nassr vs Al-Taawoun Live Streaming and Telecast Details

It's almost time ⏳ Around 40 TV channels 📺 From all continents 🌍 Watch #AlNassr game in your country 💛 pic.twitter.com/eUtEnlV5wX — AlNassr FC (@AlNassrFC_EN) February 17, 2023

