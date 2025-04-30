Al-Nassr will lock horns against Japanese side Kawasaki Frontale in the ongoing AFC Champions League Elite 2024-25 semifinal on April 30. The Al-Nassr vs Kawasaki Frontale ACL Elite clash will be played at King Abdullah Sports City in Jeddah and start at 10:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Unfortunately, in India AFC Champions League Elite 2024-25 match does not have a live telecast viewing option despite Viacom 18 owning the rights. However, fans can find online viewing options of Al-Nassr vs Kawasaki Frontale on FanCode, which will provide live streaming on its app and website for INR 49. Will Cristiano Ronaldo Play Tonight in Al-Nassr vs Kawasaki Frontale AFC Champions League Elite 2024–25 Semi-Final Match? Here’s the Possibility of CR7 Featuring in Starting XI.

Al-Nassr vs Kawasaki Frontale AFC Champions League Elite 2024–25 Live:

𝙏𝙝𝙚 𝙈𝙖𝙜𝙞𝙘 𝙤𝙛 #ACLElite 𝘾𝙤𝙣𝙩𝙞𝙣𝙪𝙚𝙨 🇸🇦 Al Nassr and 🇯🇵 Kawasaki Frontale book a date with destiny tonight with eyes on the grand finale! #NSRvKWF pic.twitter.com/yea4WvKTgI — #ACLElite | #ACLTwo (@TheAFCCL) April 30, 2025

