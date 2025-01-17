Al-Nassr return to action when they take on Al-Taawoun in the Saudi Pro League 2024-25 on Friday, January 17. Cristiano Ronaldo and his team will be playing at the King Abdullah Sports City in Buraidah and it will start at 10:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Sony Sports Network is the official broadcast partner of the Saudi Pro League 2024-25 in India and fans can watch the Al-Taawoun vs Al-Nassr live telecast on the Sony Sports Ten 2 TV channel. There are fans looking for online viewing options and they can tune in to the SonyLIV app and website to watch the Al-Taawoun vs Al-Nassr live streaming, but only after purchasing a subscription. Cristiano Ronaldo Set To Extend Contract With Al-Nassr Amid Speculation on Future at Saudi Pro League.

Al-Taawoun vs Al-Nassr Live Telecast

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)