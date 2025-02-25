After Stefano Pioli joined the al-Nassr side, fans experienced more aggressive and attacking game play from Cristiano Ronaldo’s team. The change in manager revitalized the attack and Ronaldo also kept up with his ‘strike-rate’ and was seen more involved in playmaking. The side is still 11 points behind the league leaders Al-Ittihad Forcing coach Pioli ti field his strongest side even against the weaker sides to ensure positive result. Yet with Ronaldo’s age limitations, Pioli will be more cautious with the five-time Ballon d’Or winner’s game time and look for balance between his game time to keep him fresh for the important fixtures. Saudi Pro League 2024–25 Transfer News: Brazilian Goalkeeper Bento Matheus Signs for Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr on a Four-Year Deal.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Al Nassr lost the recent match snapping its nine-game undefeated streak. Al-Ittihad and Al-Hilal maintained its form putting pressure on Stefani Pioli’s side. With the cup runs entering the knock-out phase superstar Ronaldo might not get much rest and is must to ensure his side’s victory in the league matches also. games. Considering this and upcoming fixtures, Pioli would be hoping to utilize Ronaldo wisely. Check out whether Cristiano Ronaldo will start Al-Nassr vs Al-Ettifaq Saudi Pro League 2024-25 Match.

Will Cristiano Ronaldo Play Tonight in Al-Wehda vs Al-Nassr Saudi Pro League 2024-25 Match?

Al Nassr side last won the Saudi Pro League in 2019 while their only trophy with Ronaldo in the side was the 2023 claiming Arab Club champions Club. And after their poor start in the Saudi Pro League 2024-25 the side now has to catch up with the league leaders Al-Hilal and Al-Ittihad. Even with Ronaldo leading multiple attacking stats, Al-Nassr’s defense affected the team results. At the age of nearly 40, Ronaldo is clocking more minutes than players of his age and still considering the need, Pioli will be tempted to use the star striker from the start and replace him after taking control of the match. Cristiano Ronaldo Attends Israel Adesanya vs Nassourdine Imavov Fight in Riyadh, Al-Nassr Captain Says ‘I Love UFC’ (Watch Video).

Al Naasr will play against Al-Wehda at the King Abdul Aziz Stadium. Especially with the absence of Ronaldo’s striking partner Jhon Duran due to the red card, the Portuguese star need to put up extra efforts for the game. With important phase in the league, Ronaldo is certain to start and eye on the first title in nearly three season.

