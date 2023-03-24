World champions Argentina appear in action for the first time since their victorious journey in Qatar as they face Panama in an international friendly match. The match will be played at the Estadio Mas Monumental in Buenos Aires and it will start at 5:00 am IST (Indian Standard Time). Unfortunately for fans in India, neither the live telecast nor the live streaming of this match is available because of the absence of an official broadcast partner. Fans can however, catch live updates of this game on social media. Lionel Messi Mobbed at a Restaurant in Buenos Aires, Police 'Rescues' Argentina Football Star; Videos Surface.

Argentina vs Panama

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)