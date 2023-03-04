Eyeing to extend the lead at the top of the table, Arsenal will face Bournemouth in their next match at English Premier League 2022-23 on Saturday, March 4. The game will commence at 8:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) at Emirates Stadium, London. The broadcasting rights of the English Premier League 2022-23 are with Star Sports Network. Arsenal vs Bournemouth match will be telecasted live on Star Sports Select 1 SD/HD. Fans will be able to watch the Arsenal vs Bournemouth match live streaming on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

Arsenal vs Bournemouth, Premier League 2022–23 Live Streaming and Telecast Details

With @Arsenal looking to extend their lead at the 🔝of the #PL table, can @afcbournemouth surprise the league leaders? Tune-in today, 8:30 PM, on📺 Star Sports Network and Disney+Hotstar.#PassionUnlimited #ARSBOU pic.twitter.com/vXy6kq15YP — Star Sports Football (@StarFootball) March 4, 2023

