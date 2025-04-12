After a dominating 3-0 win over Real Madrid in the UEFA Champions League 2024-25 quarterfinals, Arsenal return to action in the Premier League 2024-25 when Brentford visits the second-placed side in the standings on April 12. The Arsenal vs Brentford PL football match will be played at Emirates Stadium and begin at 10:00 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). Star Sports Network are the official broadcast partner for the English Premier League 2024-25 in India. So, fans can find live telecast viewing options for the Arsenal vs Brentford EPL 2024-25 match on the Star Sports Select TV channels. Fans searching for live streaming for the Arsenal vs Brentford PL 2024-25 match can avail of viewing options on the JioHotsar app and website, which will need a subscription. Diogo Jota Scores As Liverpool Beats Everton 1–0 To Restore 12-Point Lead in Premier League 2024–25 Points Table.

Arsenal vs Brentford Premier League 2024–25 Live

🔴 𝗠𝗔𝗧𝗖𝗛𝘿𝘼𝙔 ⚪️ 🆚 Brentford 🕠 5.30pm (UK) 🏆 Premier League 🏟️ Emirates Stadium pic.twitter.com/ypDqcJcE8T — Arsenal (@Arsenal) April 12, 2025

