Arsenal will be locking horns with Chelsea in their upcoming fixture in English Premier League 2022-23 on Wednesday, May 3. The game will take place in Emirates Stadium, London and has a starting time of 12:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time). Arsenal are coming into this match with a 4-1 loss against Manchester City. Meanwhile, Chelsea suffered a 2-0 loss against Brentford. Star Sports Network have the broadcasting rights of the Premier League 2022-23 and they will provide live telecast details of this match in India. Meanwhile, the live streaming of this match will be available on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website. Erling Haaland Equals Record for Most Premier League Goals in a Season, Manchester City Striker Moves Level With Andrew Cole and Alan Shearer.

Arsenal vs Chelsea Live on Star Sports Network

✊ 𝗠𝗔𝗧𝗖𝗛𝘿𝘼𝙔 🆚 Chelsea 🕗 8pm (UK) 🏟️ Emirates Stadium 🏆 Premier League pic.twitter.com/FGbBi7rT4X — Arsenal (@Arsenal) May 2, 2023

