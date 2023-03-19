Following their Europa League disappointment, Arsenal will face Crystal Palace in the Premier League 2022-23 on Sunday, March 19. The match will be played at the Emirates Stadium and it slated to start at 7:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Star Sports Select 1/HD will provide live telecast of this match. Fans can also watch live streaming of this contest on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website. Manchester City 6–0 Burnley, FA Cup 2022–23: Erling Haaland Scores Hat-Trick, Julian Alvarez Hits Brace As Cityzens Enter Semifinals in Style (Watch Goal Video Highlights).

Arsenal vs Crystal Palace Live

The Premier League's current kings not only dominate the points tally but are also the masters of keeping clean sheets this season, can they outdo themselves at the Emirates? Tune-in tomorrow, 6:30 PM, on📺 Star Sports Network and Disney+Hotstar#PassionUnlimited #PL #ARSvCRY pic.twitter.com/nXSaCG7qnm — Star Sports Football (@StarFootball) March 19, 2023

