Second-placed giants Arsenal FC will be hosting Fulham FC in their next English Premier League 2024-25 match. The Arsenal vs Fulham match will be played at Emirates Stadium in London from 12:15 AM IST (Indian Standard Time) on April 2. Star Sports Network is the official broadcast partner of the English Premier League 2024-25 in India. Fans in India can watch the Arsenal vs Fulham English Premier League 2024-25 Football Match live telecast on the Star Sports Network TV channels. The Arsenal vs Fulham English Premier League 2024-25 Football Match live streaming viewing options will be available on the JioHotstar app and website. Arsenal Appoint Andrea Berta As Sporting Director To Succeed Edu Gaspar.

Arsenal vs Fulham EPL 2024-25:

🔴 𝗠𝗔𝗧𝗖𝗛𝘿𝘼𝙔 ⚪️ 🆚 Fulham ⏰ 7.45pm (UK) 🏆 Premier League 🏟 Emirates Stadium pic.twitter.com/EvbC0K3tdd — Arsenal (@Arsenal) April 1, 2025

