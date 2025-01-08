With Arsenal and Newcastle battling in the Premier League 2024-25 season they will face each other in the Semifinal of the Carabao Cup 2024-25. But league form hardly matters in the cup competitions. The exciting match will played at the Emirates stadium and will start at 01:30 AM Indian Standard Time (IST) on January 8. Sadly there will not be a live telecast of the Carabao Cup final match, but Fans can watch the Arsenal vs Newcastle United Carabao Cup 2024-25 semifinal on the FanCode App. Premier League 2024–25: Arsenal Manager Mikel Arteta Hails 17-Year-Old Ethan Nwaneri’s Impact After 3–1 Win Over Brentford.

Arsenal vs Newcastle United Carabao Cup 2024-25 Semifinal

🔴 𝗠𝗔𝗧𝗖𝗛𝘿𝘼𝙔 ⚪️ 🆚 Newcastle United 🕗 8pm (UK) 🏆 Carabao Cup 🏟 Emirates Stadium pic.twitter.com/d9ChsQk6Ck — Arsenal (@Arsenal) January 7, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)