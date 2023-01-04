Arsenal will hope to consolidate their top spot on the points table when they take on Newcastle United in the Premier League 2022-23. The match will be played at the Emirates Stadium on Wednesday, January 4 and it starts at 1:15 am IST (Indian Standard Time). Star Sports is the official broadcast partner of the Premier League in India and will provide live telecast of this game on Star Sports Select 2/HD. Fans can also watch live streaming of this match on the Disney+ Hotstar app with a subscription fee. Cristiano Ronaldo Unveiled As Al-Nassr Player Amid Huge Crowd at Mrsool Park! Watch First Look of Portuguese Star in the Club's Yellow and Blue Colours (Check Videos).

Arsenal vs Newcastle United Live Streaming and Telecast Details:

Will the #PL leaders maintain their position at the 🔝or will #TheMagpies take one more step closer to #ChampionsLeague qualification? Tune in at 1:15 AM, on📺 Star Sports Select 2, Star Sports Select 2 HD and Disney+Hotstar pic.twitter.com/TNsJTl2qsu — Star Sports Football (@StarFootball) January 3, 2023

