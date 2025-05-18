In a bid to keep their UEFA Champions League 2025-26 qualifications secure, Arsenal and Newcastle United will lock horns in the ongoing Premier League 2024-25 on May 18. The Arsenal vs Newcastle United match is set to be played at the Emirates Stadium in London and begin at 09:00 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). Star Sports is the official broadcast partner of the Premier League 2024-25 in India, and fans can find live TV telecast viewing options of the Arsenal vs Newcastle United on the Star Sports Select TV channels. Readers looking for an online viewing option can watch the Arsenal vs Newcastle United PL 2024-25 match live streaming on the JioHotstar app and website, but will require a subscription. Chelsea 1-0 Manchester United Premier League 2024–25: Marc Cucurella's Lone Goal Helps Blues Hand Red Devils Third Straight League Defeat.

Arsenal vs Newcastle United Premier League 2024–25 Live

🔴 𝗠𝗔𝗧𝗖𝗛𝘿𝘼𝙔 ⚪️ 🆚 Newcastle United 🕟 4.30pm (UK) 🏆 Premier League 🏟️ Emirates Stadium pic.twitter.com/AApF1bOvyu — Arsenal (@Arsenal) May 18, 2025

