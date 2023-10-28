Arsenal will host Sheffield United in the Premier League 2023-24 match on Saturday, October 28. The Arsenal vs Sheffield United game will begin at 7:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time) and will be played at Emirates Stadium, London, England. Star Sports Network has the broadcasting rights of the English Premier League 2023-24 season. In India, fans will be able to watch the live telecast of the Arsenal vs Sheffield United match on the Star Sports Select 1/HD TV channel. As the broadcasting rights of the English Premier League 2023-24 are with Star Sports Network, fans can watch the live streaming of the Arsenal vs Sheffield United football match on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website. Tottenham Hotspur 2–1 Crystal Palace, Premier League 2023–24: Heung Min Son Continues Scoring Streak As Spurs Beat Eagles To Extend Their Lead.

Arsenal vs Sheffield United Live

Can @Arsenal get better off the bottom placed @SheffieldUnited or will we see an upset? Tune-in to #ARSSHU, today, 7:30 PM, only on Star Sports Select & Disney+ Hotstar#PassionUnlimited #ARSvSHU pic.twitter.com/d1bf5iNi2g — Star Sports Football (@StarFootball) October 28, 2023

