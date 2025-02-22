After 25 games, Arsenal is still eight points behind. The league leaders Liverpool. On match week 26, the side will take on West Ham United. The Arsenal vs West Ham match was scheduled to be played at Emirates Stadium in London and it starts at 08:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time) on February 22. Arsenal vs West Ham United live streaming will be available on the JioHotstar app and website. Also, Star Sports Network is the official broadcast partner of the Premier League 2024-25 in India. Fans in India can watch the Arsenal vs West Ham United, Premier League 2024-25 Football Match live telecast on the Star Sports Select channels. Premier League 2024-25: Arsenal Aiming for Title As Ambitions Reach All-Time High, Says Manager Mikel Arteta.

Arsenal vs West Ham United Live

A battle in north London incoming ⚒️ COME ON YOU IRONS! 🫧 pic.twitter.com/GR8r6Umidi — West Ham United (@WestHam) February 22, 2025

