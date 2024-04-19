AS Roma will lock horns against AC Milan in the UEFA Europa League 2023-24 on Friday, April 19. The match will be played at Stadio Olimpico and it starts at 12:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time). Fans looking for viewing options of the AS Roma vs AC Milan match can tune into the Sony Sports Network TV channels. For those looking to watch online live streaming, SonyLIV is the platform to refer to. Cristiano Ronaldo Wins Legal Case Against Juventus Over Wage Dispute, Italian Club to Pay Al-Nassr Star €19.5M.

AS Roma vs AC Milan

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)