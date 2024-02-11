Manchester United are set to visit Aston Villa in a home match in the Premier League 2023-24 on Sunday, February 11. The Aston Villa vs Manchester United match will be played at Villa Park, Birmingham, England

and it starts at 10:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Star Sports Network have the broadcasting rights to the English Premier League 2023-24 season. In India, fans will be able to watch the live telecast of the Aston Villa vs Manchester United match on Star Sports Select 1 SD/HD TV Channels. The broadcasting rights of the English Premier League 2023-24 are with Star Sports Network. Fans can watch the live streaming of the Aston Villa vs Manchester United football match on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website. Real Madrid Crush Girona FC 4–0 To Go Five Points Clear on Top of La Liga 2023–24.

Aston Villa vs Manchester United, Premier League 2023–24 Live Streaming and Telecast Details

With 2 wins against #AstonVilla in their previous 3 meetings in #PL, #ManchesterUnited will look to stop the home side from getting 3 points! Who’ll get a W tonight? Tune-in to #AVLMUN, today, 10:00 PM, only on Star Sports Select & Disney+ Hotstar#PassionUnlimited #AVLvMUN pic.twitter.com/IGemPOZpaz — Star Sports Football (@StarFootball) February 11, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)