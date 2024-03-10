Tottenham Hotspur will take on Aston Villa in an away match in the Premier League 2023-24 on Sunday, March 10. The Aston Villa vs Tottenham Hotspur match will be played at Villa Park and it will start at 6:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Star Sports Network have the broadcasting rights to the English Premier League 2023-24 season. In India, fans will be able to watch the live telecast of the Aston Villa vs Tottenham Hotspur match on Star Sports 3 and Star Sports Select 1 SD/HD TV Channels. Fans can watch the live streaming of the Aston Villa vs Tottenham Hotspur football match on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website. Arsenal 2–1 Brentford, Premier League 2023–24: Kai Havertz Scores Late Winner As Gunners Beat Bees To Go Top of Points Table.

Aston Villa vs Tottenham Hotspur, Premier League 2023–24 Free Live Streaming and Telecast Details

A high-scoring clash looms at Villa Park: Can @AVFCOfficial maintain their top-four charge against the @SpursOfficial? Tune-in to #AVLTOT, Today, 6:30 PM, only on Star Sports 3, Star Sports Select & Disney+ Hotstar#PassionUnlimited #PL #PremierLeague pic.twitter.com/U5toB3gXDC — Star Sports Football (@StarFootball) March 10, 2024

