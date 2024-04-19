Liverpool take on Atalanta in what is expected to be a fascinating contest in the UEFA Europa League 2023-24 on April 19. The second leg of this UEL 2023-24 quarterfinal will be played at the Gewiss Stadium and will start at 12:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time). Sony Sports Network is the official broadcast partner of the UEFA Europa League 2023-24 fans looking for Atalanta vs Liverpool viewing option on TV can do so on the Sony Sports Ten 2 TV channel. Fans can also watch the Atalanta vs Liverpool live streaming online on the SonyLIV app and website. Cristiano Ronaldo Shares Summer Tip On Social Media, Al-Nassr Star Reminds Fans to Not Forget to Hydrate (See Post).

