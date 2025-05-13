Third-placed Atalanta BC will be hosting rivals AS Roma in their 36th Serie A 2024-25 match on Tuesday, May 13. The Atalanta vs Roma match is set to be played at the Gewiss Stadium in Bergamo from 12:15 AM IST (Indian Standard Time). Unfortunately, fans in India will not be able to watch Serie A 2024-25 on their TV channels due to the absence of an official television broadcast partner. Fans thus won't be able to watch the Atalanta vs Roma Serie A 2024-25 match on their TV channels. GXR World is the official streaming partner of Serie A 2024-25 in India and fans can watch the Atalanta vs Roma Serie A 2024-25 football match live streaming online for free on their app and website. Serie A 2024–25: Scott McTominay Strike Lifts Napoli to 1–0 Win Over Monza, Draws Level With Points Table Leaders Inter Milan.

