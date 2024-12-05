Real Madrid will look to close their gap with Barcelona when they face Athletic Club in La Liga 2024-25 on December 5. The Real Madrid vs Athletic Club match is set to be played at the Estadio de San Mames in Basque Country, Spain and it starts at 1:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time). Unfortunately, fans in India will not be able to watch the Athletic Club vs Real Madrid live telecast due to the absence of an official broadcast partner. But those on the lookout for an online viewing option can watch the Athletic Club vs Real Madrid live streaming on the GXR website for free. Jude Bellingham Calls Kylian Mbappe 'Nose Specialist' in Funny Post After Real Madrid vs Getafe La Liga 2024–25 Match (View Pic).

Athletic Club vs Real Madrid

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)